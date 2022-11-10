Leelyn Smith LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Leelyn Smith LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,585 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Price Performance

Shares of FCG stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $27.14. 48,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,373. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $31.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

