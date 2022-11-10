Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 552 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Leelyn Smith LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 284,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,163,000 after acquiring an additional 49,543 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 10.0% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 59,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in AbbVie by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.41. 151,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,329,502. The stock has a market cap of $262.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.76. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.01 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.