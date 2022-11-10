Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

LEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $33.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.62. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $621,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 48,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

