Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion. Leggett & Platt also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.30-$2.45 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on LEG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.48. 30,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 86.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 119.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

