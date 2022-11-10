Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lemonade from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lemonade to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Lemonade from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade Stock Down 4.0 %

LMND stock opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.47. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $67.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lemonade

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.56 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 163.39%. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $106,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at $224,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lemonade

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 23.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 230.5% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 8.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 176.5% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 113,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 72,205 shares in the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.