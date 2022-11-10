LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5.08 Billion

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00006706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a market cap of $5.08 billion and approximately $403,762.46 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LEMONCHAIN Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEMONCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

