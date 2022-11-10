Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 93.2% from the October 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LBSR remained flat at $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 48,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,266. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.54.
About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals
