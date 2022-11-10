Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 93.2% from the October 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LBSR remained flat at $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 48,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,266. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.54.

About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. Its principal property is the Hay Mountain project that comprises 35 mineral exploration permits covering an area of 15,793.24 acres, as well as 93 federal lode mining claims covering an area of 1,594.68 acres located to the southeast of Tombstone; and the Red Rock Canyon gold property, part of Hay Mountain project covering an area of 6,653 acres of State of Arizona Mineral Exploration Permits and 320 acres of Federal Lode Mining Claims.

