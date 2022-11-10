Lido Staked ETH (stETH) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.09 Million

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,270.12 or 0.07305658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $4.43 billion and approximately $2.09 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.97 or 0.00579395 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,207.36 or 0.30179759 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,710,880 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,705,722.33382038 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,157.59234714 USD and is down -9.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,753,615.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

