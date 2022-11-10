Lip Bu Tan Acquires 48,146 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of Intel stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46.

Intel Stock Down 3.4 %

INTC opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.38.

Intel Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 18,992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 76.7% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 30,812 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Intel by 1.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,051,094 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,087,000 after buying an additional 15,513 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

