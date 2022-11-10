Live Company Group Plc (LON:LVCG) Insider Sells £19,500 in Stock

Live Company Group Plc (LON:LVCG – Get Rating) insider Ranjit Murugason sold 650,000 shares of Live Company Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £19,500 ($22,452.50).

Ranjit Murugason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Ranjit Murugason sold 500,000 shares of Live Company Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02), for a total transaction of £10,000 ($11,514.10).

On Wednesday, October 26th, Ranjit Murugason sold 500,000 shares of Live Company Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £15,000 ($17,271.16).

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Ranjit Murugason sold 750,000 shares of Live Company Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £22,500 ($25,906.74).

Live Company Group Stock Performance

Live Company Group stock opened at GBX 3.25 ($0.04) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.23. Live Company Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2.21 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 13 ($0.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.56. The company has a market cap of £7.56 million and a PE ratio of -0.66.

Live Company Group Company Profile

Live Company Group Plc engages in the live events and entertainment business in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Models and Sets, Tours and Trails, and Sports and Entertainment. The company has licensee partners and venue operators to promote and operate BRICKLIVE shows, events, and exhibitions.

