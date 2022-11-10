Lmcg Investments LLC Buys 279 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindsell Train Ltd acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,150,000. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 52.7% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 388,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,085,000 after buying an additional 133,949 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,733,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,428.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,055,000 after acquiring an additional 120,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AF Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 374,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,039,000 after purchasing an additional 66,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $443.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $436.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.11. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $531.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. StockNews.com raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $545.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet raised Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.75.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

