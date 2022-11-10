Lookers (LON:LOOK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.13

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.13 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 78 ($0.90). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 77.90 ($0.90), with a volume of 762,687 shares.

Lookers Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 75.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £305.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.78.

Get Lookers alerts:

Lookers Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Lookers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Lookers Company Profile

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; vehicle rental; vehicle funding and management packages, including contract hire, contract purchase, and personal contract; leasing fleet management; and sale and maintenance of vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lookers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lookers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.