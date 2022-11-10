Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by TCM Advisors LLC

TCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after acquiring an additional 824,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 8.8 %

LOW stock traded up $16.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.14. 198,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,630,481. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.08.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.00.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

