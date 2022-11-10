Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Loyalty Ventures from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

LYLT opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55. Loyalty Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $41.82.

Loyalty Ventures ( NASDAQ:LYLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.02 million. Loyalty Ventures had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 64.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Loyalty Ventures will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYLT. FMR LLC bought a new position in Loyalty Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

