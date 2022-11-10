Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives Market Perform Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $55.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $120.00.

LITE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Lumentum Stock Performance

NASDAQ LITE opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $55.18 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.94.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Lumentum by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Featured Articles

