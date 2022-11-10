LXI REIT (LON:LXI) Stock Price Up 4.3%

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 126.60 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 126.40 ($1.46). Approximately 5,807,801 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 5,253,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.20 ($1.40).

LXI REIT Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 129.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 139.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44. The company has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 549.57.

LXI REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a GBX 1.58 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from LXI REIT’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. LXI REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

LXI REIT Company Profile

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

