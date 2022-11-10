Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.93-$1.99 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MAC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.77.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.90. Macerich has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $21.89.

Macerich Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is a positive change from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -153.85%.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 625,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,993,397.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 625,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,993,397.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ann C. Menard purchased 2,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $25,005.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,576.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 104,617 shares of company stock worth $853,909 in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Macerich

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 295,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 120,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.