MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo Sells 79,630 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) Director John L. Ocampo sold 79,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $5,050,134.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 412,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,138,489.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $65.67 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 8.36.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MTSI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
