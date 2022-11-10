MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo Sells 79,630 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) Director John L. Ocampo sold 79,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $5,050,134.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 412,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,138,489.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $65.67 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 8.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTSI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,460,000 after acquiring an additional 249,882 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 84,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,621,000 after purchasing an additional 52,005 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,605,000 after purchasing an additional 117,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 897,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,352,000 after purchasing an additional 35,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

