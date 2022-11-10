MagnetGold 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $7,761.25 (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $151.68 million and approximately $7,761.25 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00003116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MagnetGold has traded 21% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

