Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Up to $5.78

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.78, but opened at $6.77. Magnite shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 90,501 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Magnite to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Magnite Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Magnite had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $123.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Magnite by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Magnite by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Magnite by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

