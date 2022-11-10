Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Main Street Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Main Street Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Main Street Capital Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,197 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,730,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,683,000 after purchasing an additional 50,701 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 778,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,212,000 after buying an additional 50,377 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 426,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,465,000 after buying an additional 43,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 379,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

