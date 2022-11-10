Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the October 15th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Malayan Banking Berhad Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of MLYBY stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.31. 3,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,167. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60. Malayan Banking Berhad has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $12.71.

Get Malayan Banking Berhad alerts:

Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services for individuals, small and medium enterprises, retail and corporate customers, and financial institutions primarily in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

Receive News & Ratings for Malayan Banking Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malayan Banking Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.