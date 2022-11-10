Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the October 15th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Malayan Banking Berhad Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of MLYBY stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.31. 3,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,167. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60. Malayan Banking Berhad has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $12.71.
Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile
