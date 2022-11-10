Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Shares Up 0.2%

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 256 ($2.95) and last traded at GBX 248.50 ($2.86). 21,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 22,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 248 ($2.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.39. The stock has a market cap of £110.10 million and a P/E ratio of 3,250.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 223.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 261.07.

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the acquisition and funding of insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

