Manulife Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

TSE:MFC opened at C$22.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$20.81 and a one year high of C$28.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.86.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78. The business had revenue of C$15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.73 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 18.950001 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total value of C$337,984.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$424,482.30. In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 16,247 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total transaction of C$394,314.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$318,373.86. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total transaction of C$337,984.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$424,482.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. Scotiabank upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Manulife Financial to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.63.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

