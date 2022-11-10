Maple (MPL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32.49 Million

Maple (MPL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Over the last week, Maple has traded 40.1% lower against the dollar. Maple has a market cap of $32.49 million and $29.04 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can now be bought for approximately $8.39 or 0.00048046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.66 or 0.00583947 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,295.30 or 0.30416832 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000323 BTC.

About Maple

Maple was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

