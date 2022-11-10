Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ: MRVI) in the last few weeks:

11/4/2022 – Maravai LifeSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Maravai LifeSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $30.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Maravai LifeSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Maravai LifeSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Maravai LifeSciences was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

11/3/2022 – Maravai LifeSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,651,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,892. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of -0.23. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $46.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 2,877.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 82,360 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $21,785,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

