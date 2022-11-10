MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Needham & Company LLC

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketWise currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

MKTW opened at $2.19 on Monday. MarketWise has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $8.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96.

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $128.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.50 million. MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarketWise will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 81,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $207,261.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,282,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,829.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phraction Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 211,400 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 104,466 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 31,472 shares during the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

