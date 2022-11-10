MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Needham & Company LLC

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock.
Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketWise currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.00.
MarketWise Trading Up 0.9 %
MKTW opened at $2.19 on Monday. MarketWise has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $8.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96.
Insider Buying and Selling at MarketWise
In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 81,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $207,261.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,282,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,829.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of MarketWise
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phraction Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 211,400 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 104,466 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 31,472 shares during the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About MarketWise
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
