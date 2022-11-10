Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MKS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.90) to GBX 155 ($1.78) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($1.96) to GBX 115 ($1.32) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.78) to GBX 145 ($1.67) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 120 ($1.38) to GBX 100 ($1.15) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 175.38 ($2.02).

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 112.05 ($1.29) on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 91.56 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 263 ($3.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 108.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 127.88. The company has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 754.00.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

