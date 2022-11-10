Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Board Authorizes Share Buyback Program

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Marriott International Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MAR traded up $8.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.98. 2,418,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,005. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.14. Marriott International has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The firm has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57.
Marriott International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Transactions at Marriott International
In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.
About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marriott International (MAR)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.