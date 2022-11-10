Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stake Boosted by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 38.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 7.7 %

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.25.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

