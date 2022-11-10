Mask Network (MASK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $528.48 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. One Mask Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.23 or 0.00018363 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 39% against the dollar. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $220.17 million and approximately $528.48 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.07 or 0.00594616 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,417.29 or 0.30952266 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

