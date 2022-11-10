Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 63.7% from the October 15th total of 19,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mason Industrial Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MIT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 241,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,838. Mason Industrial Technology has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mason Industrial Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mason Industrial Technology by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mason Industrial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,210 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mason Industrial Technology Company Profile

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial technology, advanced materials, or specialty chemicals.

