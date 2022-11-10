MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$150.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.77 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.20-$4.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCFT. StockNews.com downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.40.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

MasterCraft Boat stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.10. 220,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,909. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $455.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.81. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $29.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $217.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.11 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 130,333 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 890.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 108,909 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 59,396 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 47,129 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Articles

