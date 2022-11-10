Matrix Service to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Matrix Service in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Matrix Service’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Matrix Service’s FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Matrix Service Trading Up 6.1 %

Institutional Trading of Matrix Service

MTRX stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTRX. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the third quarter worth $71,000. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matrix Service

(Get Rating)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.