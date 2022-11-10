Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.11–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.00 million-$41.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.78 million. Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.43–$0.41 EPS.

Matterport Trading Up 15.4 %

NASDAQ MTTR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,138,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,160,970. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39. Matterport has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $854.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The firm had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Matterport’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matterport will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Matterport

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTTR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.10.

In related news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 426,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $1,965,261.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,430,006 shares in the company, valued at $89,572,327.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 295,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,582.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Krikorian sold 426,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $1,965,261.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,430,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,572,327.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,711,653 shares of company stock worth $7,790,456 over the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Matterport by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Matterport by 31.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Matterport by 30.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matterport by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.