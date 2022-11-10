Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 273.5% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 55.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock traded up $11.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.27. The company had a trading volume of 233,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,557. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

