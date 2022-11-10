Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Buys 3,039 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.90. The company had a trading volume of 124,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,225. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.08 and a 200-day moving average of $135.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.