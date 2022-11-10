Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,462 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $108,122,000. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,314 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 111.4% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,073,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,658 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.22. The company had a trading volume of 57,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.14. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

