Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $566,000 Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,547 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBND. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20,003.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,130,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,814 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,801,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,254,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,368,000 after acquiring an additional 402,059 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,575,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,437,000 after purchasing an additional 370,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,491,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $44.77. The company had a trading volume of 14,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,687. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.38. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $53.44.

