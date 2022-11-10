Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Makes New $940,000 Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.2% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $268,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 811,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,167,000 after buying an additional 191,832 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.43. The stock had a trading volume of 125,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,197. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $107.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

