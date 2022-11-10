Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,325 SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of GNR stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,782. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $65.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.96.

