Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,325 SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000.
SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of GNR stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,782. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $65.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.96.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.