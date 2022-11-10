Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 256,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 203,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,470,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,391,000 after buying an additional 495,410 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 279,861 shares of company stock valued at $20,275,587 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.69. The stock had a trading volume of 445,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,684,574. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day moving average is $73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $81.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

