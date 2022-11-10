mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.44

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.44 and traded as high as C$3.46. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$3.40, with a volume of 39,431 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDF. National Bankshares boosted their price target on mdf commerce from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.44. The company has a market cap of C$146.42 million and a P/E ratio of -5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

mdf commerce ( TSE:MDF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$32.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that mdf commerce inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

