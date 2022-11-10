Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Trading 9.2% Higher

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) was up 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 1.61 and last traded at 1.60. Approximately 171,453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,143,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.46.

Meta Materials Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.05 by -0.02. Meta Materials had a negative return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 877.43%. The business had revenue of 3.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 3.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Meta Materials

About Meta Materials

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Meta Materials by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Meta Materials by 43.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 81.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter. 14.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

Featured Articles

