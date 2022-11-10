Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Trading 9.2% Higher

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) was up 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 1.61 and last traded at 1.60. Approximately 171,453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,143,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.46.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.05 by -0.02. Meta Materials had a negative return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 877.43%. The business had revenue of 3.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 3.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.
