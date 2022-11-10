Metawar Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $238.32 Million (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Metawar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metawar has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar. Metawar has a market cap of $238.32 million and approximately $19.26 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Metawar

Metawar was first traded on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00109318 USD and is up 70.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $63.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

