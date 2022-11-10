Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 136 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $379.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $347.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $664.70.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.88.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

