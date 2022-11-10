Metis Global Partners LLC Has $462,000 Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.38.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $91.58 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.84 and a 200-day moving average of $113.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

