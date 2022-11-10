Metis Global Partners LLC Has $479,000 Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Textron by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Textron by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Textron by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Textron by 919.0% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 40,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 36,502 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen set a $86.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Textron stock opened at $68.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $79.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.07%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

