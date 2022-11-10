Metis Global Partners LLC Has $537,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 10,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.9% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $102.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.25 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRU. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

