Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,234,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,699,137,000 after buying an additional 210,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,605,808,000 after buying an additional 456,834 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,394,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,186,000 after buying an additional 92,925 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,056,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,245,000 after buying an additional 1,234,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,715,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,778,000 after buying an additional 27,734 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,432 shares of company stock worth $689,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.4 %

VRSK opened at $169.87 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.55.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading

